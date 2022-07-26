The mobility of the future takes shape on one of the most important hubs of the national network. The Smart Roads project of Autostrade per l’Italia and Volkswagen Group Italia becomes operational on the A1, for a total of 52 kilometers on the sections between Florence South and Florence North in both directions and for the same amount of kilometers on the Bologna urban hub. The intelligent motorway provides for the interconnection between vehicles and with the infrastructure, thanks to a technology developed with the support of Movyon, a company of the Aspi group leader in the development and integration of advanced technological solutions of Intelligent Transport Systems and infrastructure monitoring .

In particular, the latter took care of giving life to the communication system between vehicle and infrastructure (V2I) which will provide motorists with updated information on traffic, any accidents or problems on the road (vehicles stopped or in the wrong direction, slippery road, presence of people or obstacles on the road, presence of construction sites, weather events). As stated in the joint note issued by Volkswagen and Autostrade per l’Italia, in the future this technology provides that cars can learn information and make decisions independently while driving, such as braking in the event of an obstacle, choosing an alternative route to avoid traffic and provide the driver with some useful information such as the presence of petrol stations, parking lots or access restrictions for junctions or other.

Satisfaction with the entry into operation of these Smart Roads by Roberto TomasiCEO of Aspi: “Starting with Mercury, the ASPI Group has launched an innovative plan for the progressive digitalization of the road infrastructure, which aims to create a new ecosystem focused on mobility, safety and a controlled environmental impact. Specifically, the Intelligent Roads initiative envisages a forthcoming implementation on the Ligurian motorway sections for approximately 50 kilometers and, subsequently, on the Variante di Valico, for 90 kilometers ”.