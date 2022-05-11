After the plea bargain and the exit from the Morandi proceeding, the two companies called into question by the prosecutors risk a new trial

Genoa – Autostrade per l’Italia and Spea Engineering risk ending up on trial again. After having exited the proceedings for the collapse of the Morandi Bridge and the death of 43 people, negotiating the record figure of 29 million euros, the two companies that at the time of the facts referred to the Atlantia Group – in recent days the sale of Aspi to Cassa Depositi e Prestiti – are also under investigation in the “Ponte bis” proceeding.

And

Subscribe to read too