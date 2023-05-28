“Do you know what a deal it is to place a petrol pump at the entrance to the Autostrada del Sole? With the first money I build a washing and greasing station. And after a year of earning a nice 40-room motel.” With these words Walter Chiari he described his dream of wealth to his ex-wife (Michèle Mercier) who reproached him for having never achieved anything in his life. It is a scene from the film “Thursday”, directed in 1964 by Dino Risi. A petrol station along the A1 was indeed a good idea in the twilight of the economic boom when private and commercial transport was in full swing. Just in those months the highway of the sun was completed, just eight years after the first stone was laid. An indispensable and long awaited infrastructure. A real backbone that supported the development of Italy, not only from an economic point of view. It wasn’t just roses and flowers, far from it: over 160 workers lost their lives during the work of that huge work. And soon its insufficiency with respect to the ever-growing needs emerged, therefore new construction sites and many inconveniences, which were never really finished. However, one fact remains incontrovertible and undeniable: without that mammoth work, built in record time with cutting-edge engineering solutions, today we would all be poorer and more backward.