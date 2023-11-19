Sensational mistake by the Draghi government on the Autostrada dei Parchi: now the State must pay

In July 2022, the Draghi government revoked the concession of the Autostrada dei Parchi in the last Council of Ministers for serious breach. The company ousted from management appealed and won in all legal venues. On November 14, the Court of Rome rejected the final appeals of Mit and Anas. The government now has to reimburse the company with 2.3 billion and has other open disputes worth 2.5 billion. So he opted for a settlement agreement.

Today’s press tells everything, according to which after some formal deeds, the Autostrada dei Parchi will return to the hands of the Toto group. “The procedure to oust the company Strada dei Parchi Spa from management was essentially the last act of the government led by Mario Draghi and in hindsight it turned out to be a sensational mistake, on all fronts”, writes Manuel Follis. “Seven prosecutors dealt with the Autostrada dei Parchi case and Toto always won, in all locations, measure after measure. The final act arrived last November 14, when the Court of Rome rejected the appeals of Anas and the Ministry of Transport”.

The concession is destined to return to the hands of Strada dei Parchi, explains La Stampa, precisely to limit the damage and halve the risk of outlay for the government. “Today Strada dei Parchi must receive 500 million euros provisionally, a sum which is part of the overall compensation estimated at 2.39 billion. Added to these are the dozens of other disputes still pending which are worth a total of 2.5 billion. Total 4.9 billion to pay. The solution at this point would be a settlement agreement between MIT and the company.”

