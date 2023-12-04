By Carlo Platella

The 36th was held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Londonto edition of the Autosport Awards. In the prestigious awards evening, prizes were awarded to the drivers, cars, engineers, sponsors and promoters who stood out during the 2023 sporting season. Many nominations from the world of Formula 1, above all those of the champions of world Verstappen-RB19, while Ferrari was in contention with the 499P and James Calado, winners of the Centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Readers’ votes

The most coveted award among those voted by readers was certainly theInternational Racing Driver by Pirelli, reserved for the international driver of the year. The winner could only be Max Verstappen, whose 19 successes in 22 Grands Prix gave him the third world title of his career. The Dutchman was preferred to the other three nominees, including Fernando Alonso, who with a surprising Aston Martin consistently returned to the podium. The other candidates were Formula E world champion Jake Dennis and IndyCar champion Alex Palou.

Voters expressed similar preferences in the International Competition Car category, with the prize awarded to Red Bull RB19 winner of 21 out of 22 Grands Prix. Among the nominees was also the Ferrari 499P, which with Antonio Giovinazzi, Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado imprinted its name on the Centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Also nominated were the Jaguar I-Type 6, winner of the team title in Formula E under the banner of the Envision Racing customer team, and the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 champion in the world rally championship.

Readers, however, recognized it Oscar Piastri as Rookie of the Year, preferred to Liam Lawson, Gabriel Bortoleto and Logan Sargeant. The WRC world champion was also awarded Kalle Rovanpera, competing in the International Rally Driver category together with Elfyn Evans, Ott Tanak and Sebastien Ogier. There is also the Award for British Driver of the Year. James Calado, winner of the 24 hours of Le Mans with the Ferrari 499P, is the only one nominated from outside the world of Formula 1, from which the nominations instead come from George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris. The Englishman is the winner of the 2023 award, readers’ gratitude for the results obtained with McLaren, of which six podiums stand out. The last prize awarded by the public is that of the National Driver, raised by the dominator of the Ginetta Junior championship Freddie Slater.

The jury prizes

Jury prizes were also awarded during the evening. Highlight was the tribute to the career of Sir Jackie Stewart, awarded with the Gold Medal and the Gregor Grant Award in recognition of his sporting merits in Formula 1 and his enormous contributions to the renewal of motorsport. In addition to his three world titles, Stewart was remembered for his battles for safety and the founding of Stewart Grand Prix, which later evolved into Jaguar and finally Red Bull Racing.

There is no shortage of awards in the fields of technology and engineering. Toyota raises the Pioneering and Innovation Award thanks to the GR H2 concept presented at the last 24 hours of Le Mans, a manifesto of the Japanese company’s intentions to run with a hydrogen prototype in the French marathon within the next five years. The promoter of the year award instead goes toSilverstone racetrackcapable of attracting 480,000 spectators to the latest edition of the United Kingdom Grand Prix. Gulf Oil wins the title of sponsor of the year for the livery used by Williams for the Singapore and Qatar Grands Prix. Finally, the Williams Engineer of the Future Award, reserved for university students in the United Kingdom, goes to David Crespo.

At the end of the evening, Antonello Coletta and James Calado raised the award for the moment of the year, recognized by the Ferrari victory in the Centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Christian Horner instead he collects the John Bolster Trophy for Technical Achievement, recognition for the results achieved since 2005 at the helm of Red Bull Racing, including the latest drivers’ and constructors’ world titles with Max Verstappen. Grand finale with the Aston Martin BRDC Autosport Award, dedicated to British talents with a promising single-seater career. The winner of the coveted prize is Joseph Loakecoming from the British GB3, who thus wins 200,000 pounds and a test behind the wheel of the Aston Martin Formula 1. Below is the complete list of all the Autosport Awards presented on the evening in London.

International Racing Driver by Pirelli: Max Verstappen

International Competition Car: Red Bull RB19

International Rally Driver: Kalle Rovanpera

British Competition Driver: Lando Norris

Rookie of the Year: Oscar Piastri

National Driver: Freddie Slater

Autosport Williams Engineer of the Future: David Crespo

Autosport Gold Medal – Gregor Grant Award for lifetime achievement: Sir Jackie Stewart

Pioneering and Innovation Award: Toyota

Sponsor of the Year: Gulf Oil

Promoter of the Year: Silverstone Circuits Ltd

John Bolster Trophy for Technical Achievement: Christian Horner

Moment of the year: Ferrari victory at the Centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans

Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year: Joseph Loake