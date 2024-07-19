A truck carrying paper caught fire on the A1 between Calenzano and Barberino di Mugello in the direction of Bologna. On site, since 3.35 pm, the firefighters have been operating with three teams and two fire engines, which also have to contain the flames That they are attacking the vegetation at the side of the road. The queues reached 13 kilometres and Autostrade staff are assisting the motorists stuck in traffic by providing bottles of water. Traffic police officers and forest firefighting teams also intervened, supported by an AIB helicopter from the Tuscany Region.

At 7pm, hours after the fire, there was still a very long queue between Florence Scandicci and Bivio A1-Variante despite towards Bologna traffic flows into the overtaking lane which has been reopened. The Autostrade company suggests alternative routes on its website even for long journeys, saying to exit at Valdichiana or Orte, take the E45 towards Perugia, follow the signs for A14 and rejoin the motorway at Cesena. The Autostrada per l’Italia staff, the Highway Police, the Fire Brigade and all emergency vehicles are present on site.

There are also elderly people and children who were traveling for vacation among the travelers who remained stuck in their cars for hours under the sun between Calenzano and Barberino di Mugello. According to the stories, many did not receive assistance while they found themselves stuck due to the traffic block.

Over the hours Firefighters removed and transported the trailer of the heavy vehicle that caught firetowing it to the Corsano rest area where they are carrying out the clearing to allow the minute extinguishing of the paper bundles.