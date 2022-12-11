More tests on the remains will be needed to establish the modalities of the death of Saman Abbas, the 18-year-old Pakistani who disappeared from Novellara

Yesterday, new details emerged on the autopsy performed on the body of Saman Abbasthe 18-year-old Pakistani who disappeared from Novellara about a year and a half ago.

According to the coroner, she did not die of suffocation, as had been believed until now, after the testimony of one of her cousins ​​currently in prison. The first autopsy results speak of a throat cut. It will now be necessary to understand if that cut is the cause of death or if it was made afterwards.

The lawyer of the Penelope associationa civil party in the trial of Saman Abbas, gave an interview to the newspaper Fanpage.itrevealing more details.

More tests on the remains

Barbara Iannuccelli explained that the lifeless body found in Novellara was buried at a depth of two meters for a year and a half. Fortunately, despite being unprotected and being attacked by bacteria and animals, fabrics can still be subjected to all necessary analyses.

According to the lawyer then, it will be easy to get sure results from the autopsy. And the doctor will manage to file the complete report within the stipulated time.

The autopsy performed on remains, occurred in front of both sides. As decided by the Court of Assizes of Reggio Emilia.

Saman Abbas, DNA results awaited

There is talk of the body of Saman Abbas, but the certainty with DNA has not yet arrived. The queen test, as the chief prosecutor himself called it. She is almost certainly the 18 year old Pakistani, as she wore the same clothes in surveillance camera videos, but hard proof will still be needed.

After a year and a half, a turning point has finally been reached in front of one of the most mysterious cases in the Italian news. It was he who led the investigators near the farmhouse in Novellara uncle Danishaccording to the prosecution, material executor of the crime.

In the meantime it continues look for the mother Nazia, the only one still on the run and awaits theextradition hearing of the father Shabbar in Italy.