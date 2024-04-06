Unfortunately, on April 3 Peruvian singer Flor Sheiza Quispe Sucapura diedbetter known as Milly dollwho He had a consolidated artistic career in Andean vernacular music; she was 23 years old. According to information from the Peruvian media, a few days before the young interpreter He had undergone liposuction at the Santa Catalina Clinic, owned by the Peruvian doctor Víctor Barriga Fong.. While resting at her home, she had some discomfort and was rushed to Clínica del Inca, in the district of Miraflores, in the province of Lima, Peru, where she remained in intensive care. She unfortunately lost her life last Wednesday morning due to medical complications.

Now, the Peruvian newspaper The popular announced the results of the autopsy of the singer Muñequita Millyrevealing that the young singer He died as a result of peritonitis and multiple intestinal lacerations.. In this regard, Marco Almerí, specialist in cardiology and public health, in an interview for this newspaper, explained that “liposuction is like superficial surgery because it only works on the thickness of the skin”, therefore, no cavity is penetrated. of the body, “you don't enter the thorax, you don't enter the abdomen, you don't enter the pelvis, so it would have to be a clean surgery.”

That said, specialist Marco Almerí explained that in the case of Muñequita Milly, “what would have happened is that the suction cannula would have penetrated beyond the skin, that is, it would have penetrated the entire thickness of the skin and would have entered the abdomen where it found intestine and it has broken it, it has perforated it, we know that in the intestine there are millions of bacteria that what they have done is transferred to the abdominal and pelvic cavity, causing a reaction, peritonitis that translates into pain.

During the funeral, Mr. Jaime Quispe Mamani demanded justice for the death of his daughter Muñequita Milly“We ask for justice in this case, the young lady in good health enters (the clinic) and leaves in a drawer, that is very bad,” he told the media. Likewise, it was announced that sued doctor Víctor Barriga Fong for the crime of manslaughter.

Latin News announced that the father of Milly doll accuses Victor Barriga Fong of having committed malpractice. She claims that after liposuction on her abdomen at her Santa Catalina Clinic, on the night of March 27, the next day, the singer had severe stomach pains because she, the doctor allegedly “negligently punctured his intestine, causing widespread sepsis”. She underwent another unsuccessful surgery and was left unconscious. “Despite complying with all the medical protocols of a highly complex unit, due to the condition in which the patient arrived, she did not survive.” She had a son of one year and four months, the result of her marriage to Wilfredo Quispe Gaspar..

Join our Show WhatsApp Channel and receive more news from celebrities