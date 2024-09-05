An vier Leichen, die bei dem Schiffsunglück der Bayesian im August gestorben waren, ist in Palermo eine Autopsie durchgeführt worden. Bei keinem der Opfer ist Wasser in den Lungen gefunden worden, wie unter anderen die britischen Zeitungen „The Guardian“ und „The Times“ berichten. Diese Ergebnisse legen demnach nahe, dass die Personen nicht ertrunken, sondern erstickt seien.
Bei dem tragischen Unfall vor der Küste Siziliens sind sieben Menschen ums Leben gekommen. Die Leiche des Kochs der Yacht fand man schwimmend im Wasser, aber die anderen sechs Leichname sind aus den Kabinen des Wracks geborgen worden.
The findings of the autopsy report suggest that the six passengers were trapped in their cabins due to the mass of water. However, these cabins were constructed in such a way that no water could get in. The six guests inside the ship were therefore in a hermetically sealed air bubble in which oxygen became increasingly scarce and eventually ran out.
Despite the clear autopsy results, “the results are still preliminary as histological examinations of the bodies are required to determine the cause of death,” the Guardian quoted an unnamed source as saying.
The yacht Bayesian sank in a violent storm in the early morning of August 19th off Porticello, a village near Palermo. The luxury boat belonged to the company of British multimillionaire Mike Lynch, who died in the accident. His 18-year-old daughter Hannah also died – but in another cabin.
A total of 15 people survived the accident, including Lynch’s wife, Angela Barcares. The Italian public prosecutor’s office is investigating the yacht’s captain, James Cutfield, the engineer Tim Parker Eaton and crew member Matthew Griffiths, among other things for negligent homicide.
