Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah Lynch both died in the yacht accident. dpa

The findings of the autopsy report suggest that the six passengers were trapped in their cabins due to the mass of water. However, these cabins were constructed in such a way that no water could get in. The six guests inside the ship were therefore in a hermetically sealed air bubble in which oxygen became increasingly scarce and eventually ran out.

Despite the clear autopsy results, “the results are still preliminary as histological examinations of the bodies are required to determine the cause of death,” the Guardian quoted an unnamed source as saying.

The yacht Bayesian sank in a violent storm in the early morning of August 19th off Porticello, a village near Palermo. The luxury boat belonged to the company of British multimillionaire Mike Lynch, who died in the accident. His 18-year-old daughter Hannah also died – but in another cabin.

