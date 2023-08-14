The autopsy on the body of the French school director Stéphane Vitel, who died on Friday, has not given a definite answer about the cause of death. The public prosecutor of Lisieux reports this in a press release. Vitel interrupted his departure on holiday on Friday morning because the alarm in the school building had gone off. He went to investigate and was then found lifeless by his daughter.

#Autopsy #inconclusive #death #school #director #checked #burglar #alarm