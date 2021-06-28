The preliminary autopsy confirms that John McAfee, the creator of the famous antivirus, committed suicide in prison, as confirmed by various sources familiar with what happened consulted by EL PAÍS. McAfee was found hanging in his cell by Brians 2 workers, in Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona) last Wednesday, after asking to spend time in it. McAfee was in pretrial detention, accused of tax evasion by the United States.

McAfee, 75, had been imprisoned for more than eight months in Catalonia, while his extradition to the United States was being decided for not presenting the declaration of assets between 2014 and 2018. On Wednesday morning his lawyers confirmed the court’s decision to hand him over. to the United States, and in the afternoon he took his own life, according to investigations. The court order was appealable, and his defense was already working on it. McAfee left a suicide note, according to those same sources, in his pants pocket.

The family already announced last week that it will request a second autopsy and that it wants to go to the end in the investigation of the case, which was assumed by the Martorell investigating court and first instance number 5, and that it will have to decide whether to accept a second autopsy. His wife, Janice McAfee, visited Brians 2 prison on Friday and met with the facility’s deputy director, manager and medical director. She then assured the press that her husband had no suicidal intentions and that the same day she spoke with him, and said goodbye saying that he loved her and that they spoke at night. The businessman’s wife accused the United States of “the tragedy.”

John McAfee was a genius in the world of technology, creator of one of the most popular antivirus. His life was full of controversies and eccentricities, and among other things, he was accused of murdering a neighbor in Belize, something for which he could not be tried because he fled before being questioned. The pandemic caught McAfee in Catalonia, who spent a good part of the confinement in Tarragona. The police arrested him on October 3 at the El Prat airport, when he was about to catch a flight to Istanbul.

McAfee’s lawyer, Javier Villalba, denounced the “cruelty” of the preventive detention to which his client was subjected. And he criticized that other alternative measures were not taken, such as a bond. McAfee expressed to the court his fear that extradition to the United States would mean spending the rest of his life in prison. A “disguised life sentence”, although the maximum penalty demanded for the crimes of tax evasion did not exceed five years in prison. McAfee had, however, another pending case with the United States linked to undeclared gains with cryptocurrencies.