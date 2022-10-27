Verona, autopsies on the bodies of Francesco D’Aversa and Sofia Mancini performed: the two boys disappeared and found now dead

Yesterday, Wednesday 26 October, autopsies were performed on the bodies of Francesco D’Aversa and Sofia Mancini, the two boys aged 24 and 20, who lost their lives shortly after they met. They were driving home, but suddenly the car went off the road.

The clash unfortunately turned out to be fatal for both. When the agents found them, there was nothing more for them to do. The deaths were from previous days.

The doctor Elisa Vermiglio performed the examination and from what it reports The Courier of VeronaFrancesco and Sofia lost their lives for several bruises to the headmany fractures in parts of the body and encephalitic lesions.

The two boys most likely did not realize anything, since given the severity of the clash, they almost lost their lives immediately. This is the hypothesis that the police chief took into consideration and that he found confirmation with this exam.

Now the investigators are awaiting the results of the toxicological tests, which will have to give further answers. The purpose is precisely to understand the conditions of the two young people at the time of the facts.

The left in which Francesco D’Aversa and Sofia Mancini lost their lives

Francesco and Sofia had known each other for a short time and had started one attendance. That evening they had made an appointment right at the disco Amen at the Torricelle of Verona.

From the story of the father, it was the brother of the young ad accompany her there. She had an appointment with Francesco and his friends. In fact, after spending the evening all together, they got back into the boy’s car and took the road home.

However, from that moment on, both of them have lost track. The family members were soon alarmed and promptly reported their disappearance. In fact, for 2 long days they did all the necessary research.

The sad ending came in the morning of Thursday 20 October. When some insiders found the Fiat 500 off the road, among the vegetation, it was reduced a heap of sheet metal. Inside, the now lifeless bodies of the two boys.