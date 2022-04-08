The use of driving assistance features, such as autopilot and staying in lane, increases the number of accidents, shows a study by CCC Intelligent Solutions, a data consultancy for insurers and car manufacturers.

In the United States, where automatic piloting systems are heavily used, motor vehicle fatalities increased by 18% in the first half of 2021.

According to the consulting firm, despite being defended as advances in the area of ​​safety, driver assistance technologies leave drivers inattentive. “There is concern that adaptive cruise control and other features have led drivers to believe they are safer and not pay attention,” said Susanna Gotsch, senior director and industry analyst at CCC, according to Olhar Digital.

The technologies were designed to keep drivers safe in accidents, but the death toll in the United States is the highest reported in 15 years. “There is some concern that there is a kind of risk homeostasis that some of these technologies cause,” said Gotsch.

The CCC Intelligent Solutions report is in line with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) study that analyzed the effects of Tesla Autopilot automation.

The MIT researchers found that drivers look away for longer when autopilot is engaged.

According to the study, when autopilot is off, only 4% of aimless gazes exceeded two seconds, versus 22% of averted gazes when autopilot was working.

