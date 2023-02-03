Of Autonomy, Zaia: “The South should also rejoice, now everything changes”

After the formal implementation of the Decree on Autonomy of the Regions by the Council of Ministers, a right yes rejoices and give it oppositions it’s raining criticisms. “This – says the governor of Veneto Zaia to Corriere della Sera – remains one historic day but it is by no means a point of arrival. Quite a start point towards one Revolution. This country has decided to change skin and write a new page of history with a reform that it will be the most important since 1948will be worth much more than the modification to the Title V of the Constitution because it changes the paradigm of the system. Salvini as federal secretary he spent himself politically and it is equally true that the minister Calderoli he painstakingly followed the realization of the project. But I want to thank the government as a whole that in a hundred days did more than 5 other governments in the recent past. If I were a governor of the South i would be in party because, once the process is completed, a principle will pass: more State where it is needed and less State where it is not. Whoever is in favor of Autonomy is for an equitable division of wealth“.

Of opinion diametrically opposite to he is the governor of Puglia Emilian: “One comic skit for electoral purposes to help the league. I doubt – Emiliano tells Corriere – that a draft will be implemented that would risk favor the territories more rich. The drama of the applause in the Council of Ministers gives the impression that they were in a damn hurry to try to win a Fountain the elections in Lombardy and don’t make the League look bad. From this draft, which moreover favors the path of direct agreement with the individual Regioncan only derive a kind of return to the pre-unification state. Yesterday’s approval is an operation meant only for please the league that starting tomorrow, I’ll bet, will display on Lombardy’s electoral posters: “Autonomy Approved”. I understand that one League dubbed by FdI even in Lombardy it would be a problem for the government, but it is still a Unfairplay, in bad faith and on the skin of the voters. And create discontent even between center-right regional presidents“.

