Zaia: “Today we are signing the reopening of the national negotiation table on autonomy”





For the reopening of negotiations on autonomy with the Government, President Luca Zaia sent the official note with which the Veneto Region, in light of the new provisions in force, requests the resumption of the process for achieving differentiated autonomy. As provided for by Article 4 of the Calderoli Law, requests for greater autonomy in the nine “non-Lep” matters were immediately put forward. In the letter to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Zaia asks to “add, for a first investigation of the most complex attribution profiles”, also the “Lep” subjects covered by the 2018 pre-agreement: Labor policies, Education, Health, Protection of the environment and the ecosystem. The ‘non-Lep’ subjects covered by the request are Organization of Justice of the Peace; International and EU relations of the Region; Foreign trade; Professions; Civil protection; Complementary and supplementary social security; Coordination of public finance and the tax system; Savings banks, rural banks, regional credit companies; Regional land and agricultural credit institutions.

Zaia, draft agreement hypothesis for Veneto by the end of the year – On Veneto’s requests for autonomy “an agreement can be envisaged by the end of the year. It is a test for us, for the counterparty, for the majority and the opposition”. The President of the Region Luca Zaia told journalists. “We have a dossier for each subject – added Zaia – and we are ready to present the requests. We will also bring together the regional stakeholder council and take all the steps to take. At this stage we have nine dossiers, we will try to understand the ideas of our counterpart “.

Zaia, we reopen the negotiation table on autonomy – “Today we sign the reopening of the national negotiation table on autonomy”. This was announced this morning by the president of Veneto Luca Zaia, after the publication in the Official Journal of the Calderoli law on differentiated autonomy on 26 June. “Let’s start where we left off. We can immediately reactivate negotiations on the nine matters not subject to Lep, and in 24 months on the other 14”, he added.