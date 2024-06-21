Zaia wants to remain the standard-bearer in the negotiations between the Regions to have greater forms of autonomy





Luca Zaia don’t waste time. In fact, she speeds up. It awaits publication in the Official Journal, then Veneto is ready to ask the government to start negotiations for autonomy. Not for all 23 subjects, but for the 9 that will not have to deal with the setting of Lep (essential performance levels): from justices of the peace to civil protection, from professions to supplementary social security, from foreign trade to internal relations of the Region with the EU.

Zaia wants to remain the standard-bearer in the negotiations of the Regions to have greater forms of autonomy. A match in which Lombardy and Emilia Romagna are already part, strong in agreements already signed with Palazzo Chigi. Another Northern League-led region, the Piedmont, is ready to join. Alberto Cirio has announced that he will ask for autonomy on all matters provided for by law; with an addition to the request of his predecessor Sergio Chiamparino, who had asked for 13 out of 23. “We are on a par with Lombardy and Veneto”, Cirio told Affaritaliani.it.

Also there Lombardy He made it clear that he didn’t want to waste time. Attilio Fontana focuses above all on healthcare and the environment, convinced that the best performing region in the North “will be able to go even faster, and be even more competitive compared to global competitors”. “On the matters within our competence – he said – we will have the possibility of creating faster and more efficient procedures that our entrepreneurs and workers continually ask us for”.

The first symbolic step to make the bill law Calderoli However, it is close: there are 15 technical days for publication in Journal, after promulgation. Veneto, meanwhile, started the clock. As soon as it comes out in the Gazzetta, he will send the official request to open negotiations for the agreement to Palazzo Chigi. According to Zaia, autonomy “will provide a way to guarantee greater control of the efficiency of the administrative machinery and certainly defending the status quo is not a solution”. And he concluded: “The benefits of autonomy could even be more marked in the territories that are currently experiencing difficulty”, thus launching a reassuring message towards the Southern Regions.

L’Emilia Romagna led by the Democratic Party – which announced the repeal referendum against regional autonomy – is in a stand-by position, as seems to be understood from the statements of president Stefano Bonaccini, ready to arrive in Europe. “Calderoli’s autonomy – he explained – is very different from what Emilia-Romagna proposed in 2018: we didn’t ask for an extra euro, while applying tax residues is the precursor to new territorial fractures”.