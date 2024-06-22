“Now we are only at the last act of what began in 2001”





“The mess arose from the Title V reform made by the center-left and by the Amato II government in 2001. A scandalously confused reform that has no equal in the constitutional history of all of Europe. That reform was made by a centre-left government to try, without much success to tell the truth, to stem the advance of the Northern League in the northern regions”. Affaritaliani.it the history of differentiated regional autonomy is Massimo Cacciariformer mayor of Venice, philosopher and former parliamentarian of the PCI, who – just as the Democratic Party and the rest of the opposition are taking to the streets and calling for a referendum to repeal the Calderoli law – recalls how the “mess” originated precisely from the Center-Left.

“The original fault of everything that is happening today with the approval of differentiated regional autonomy lies precisely in that unfortunate change to Title V of the Constitution approved by a centre-left majority, in particular with the chaos of competing matters between the government and the regions . Now we are only at the last act of what began in 2001. In the meantime, however, the world has changed and if the process of decentralization of powers and functions from the central state to the regions is not carried out with care and rationality, there is a risk of weakening Italy as a country. All European states are moving towards strengthening centralism, given the international crises and wars in the world, and we are moving in the opposite direction. A serious danger. But, I repeat, the original fault lies with the Title V reform made in 2001“, concludes Cacciari.