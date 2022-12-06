Autonomy, here are the Regions that have already asked for it: the detail

The government pull straight up regional autonomy. The premier Melons wants to speed up: “We will do it in quick times” and they study the rules to be enforced. There Constitution in article 116 – reads the Corriere della Sera – allows each Region a ordinary statute to ask for an extension of their legislative competences in 23 subjects very relevant, among those listed in article 117. It is the differentiated regionalism. Lombardy And Veneto had asked to manage all 23 subjects, from justices of the peace to the protection of cultural and environmental assets, the Piedmont he asked for 12 e Emilia Romagna 15. The Liguria focuses on the exclusive management of large transport networks. Puglia And Campania on the healthcare.

Autonomy, without minimum requirements, we move on to historical spending

For autonomy – continues the Corriere – we need to reach some parameterscalled The P. These are essential levels of performance that must constitute the guaranteed minimum throughout the national territory. It determines them State. This is the draft of the reform that the minister is studying Calderoli. Article 3, paragraph 2 of the draft text under discussion establishes that «within 12 months from the entry into force of the law» are «determined the Lep». If the Lep are not established within one year of entry into force, the transfer of functions must take place on the basis of the historical expense. The amount actually spent on one year for the offer of services to citizens.

