AUTONOMY: CAMPANIA COUNCIL APPROVES RESOLUTION FOR REFERENDUM

The Regional Council of Campania, chaired by Gennaro Oliviero, approved, with 36 votes in favor of the councilors of the center-left majority, the mixed group and the 5 Star Movement, n. 9 votes against of the center-right councilors and the abstention of the councilor Raffaele Maria Pisacane (Azione-Per), the council resolution to request the calling of the abrogative referendum, pursuant to article 75 of the Constitution, of Law 26 June 2024 n. 86, implementing the differentiated autonomy of the Regions with Ordinary Statute, pursuant to article 116 third paragraph of the Constitution.

Campania is therefore the first of the five regions to adopt the council resolution to file, as provided for by art. 75 of the Constitution, the request for a referendum to repeal the government-initiated law that establishes the procedures for implementing differentiated regionalism. The request for a referendum will be presented and filed by the President of the Campania Regional Council, Gennaro Oliviero (the President of the First Commission, Giuseppe Sommese, will be the substitute) following the relative election by the Campania legislative assembly. The Council also approved, with 35 votes in favor, a further resolution to request a referendum to repeal some paragraphs of articles 1,2,3,4, pertaining to the subjects or areas of subjects referred to in the lep of Law no. 86. Before proceeding to the vote, a long and intense debate took place.

Autonomy: R. Occhiuto, FI does not vote for agreements between Regions without Lep

“My hope is that Forza Italia will not vote, in the Council of Ministers and in Parliament, on any agreement with individual Regions if the Lep (Essential Levels of Performance, ed.) are not fully funded first and if there is not the mathematical certainty that certain agreements could cause damage to the South”. This is what Roberto Occhiuto, deputy secretary of Forza Italia and governor of Calabria, said regarding the application of the reform of differentiated autonomy and referring to the agreements on both the so-called Lep and non-Lep matters. Occhiuto said this while speaking at the party’s National Council.