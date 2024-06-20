“The criticism lies in the speed with which the law was approved without also evaluating the requests that came from Calabria”





The Calabria case explodes in the League. The definitive approval for regional autonomy in the Chamber creates a new front of laceration and internal division in the Calabrian Northern League, which also “held” at the European elections. Yesterday the parliamentarian Simona Loizzo the flag of the Calabria Region waved in the Chamber as a sign of jubilation for the approval of differentiated autonomy, receiving the applause of my colleague Domenico Furgiuele, but today the words of the President of the Regional Council Filippo Mancuso arrived, who defined in no uncertain terms the reform is a “mess”, due to the failure to investigate the impact on the territories, expressing perplexity over certain scenes of jubilation in Montecitorio. A distance that can no longer be classified as a simple internal and local skirmish – Loizzo and Mancuso were candidates for the European Championships with the League, with Mancuso ultimately winning the territorial derby – but which is evidently symptomatic of the tensions that the League is experiencing. The website www.corrieredellacalabria.it writes it.

Interviewed on the sidelines of an initiative in the Cittadella, Filippo Mancuso uses less abrupt tones compared to yesterday’s note but the merit remains the same: “The differentiated autonomy – highlights Mancuso – was approved too quickly. We in the Regional Council had already decided – as they say paper sings – with a document approved in the Regional Council which says “differentiated autonomy is fine, it is an opportunity for Calabria and the South, but we must pay attention to matters where funding is not provided for the determination of the Lep” and we wanted one to be made adequate study to understand the impact on our territories. The criticism lies in the speed with which the law was approved without also evaluating the requests that came from Calabria. But I think that our parliamentarians will monitor this, we have time to present amendments or changes to the law.” As for the Calabrian flag waved in the Chamber, Mancuso observes: “Allow me a small criticism, I think we are in a democracy, I would have liked to see the flag waving when the 3 billion were put in for State Highway 106 because it represents a great result, I would have liked to see the flag of Calabria waving when they financed the end of the works on the Serre crossroads. Here, we must be happy with these things, with seeing our banner because we have been respected and our needs are met. In this case, allow me a small criticism, we are in a democracy. And I think I am a free man: I was born free and I think I will die free.”

A concept “strong”, this ending quoted by Mancuso, which is linked to what Mancuso himself said in an article reported today by “Repubblica.it”. In the report by Lorenzo De Cicco, entitled “Autonomy, the League now risks a big bang in Calabria: ‘With Salvini too many foolish servants’”, “Repubblica.it” writes: «The Northern League supporters uncork the prosecco, prepare the “autonomy celebration” tomorrow in Montecchio Maggiore, in the Vicenza area, with Salvini and Zaia. But in Calabria Alberto da Giussano’s broadsword party risks the Big Bang. Because the Calderoli reform, just approved by the Chamber, after the Senate, and therefore a national law, is welcomed at the tip of the country with a mixture of frustration and recriminations towards Via Bellerio. And to say that the Calabria, where Salvini sent the loyal Claudio Durigon as commissioner in February, is the southern region where the Northern League did best in the last European Championships: 9.19%. … Yet autonomy risks becoming a big problem for the deputy prime minister. The first to expose himself was the president of the Regional Council, a member of the Iron League, in theory: Filippo Mancuso. Beyond his institutional credentials, he was the champion of the League’s preferences in Calabria: 22 thousand personal votes in the polls of 8 and 9 June.

Triple of Roberto Vannacci in the region, so to speak. Yet – continues “Repubblica.it” – Mancuso speaks of autonomy as a “mess that is difficult even to decipher”, of a text that “certainly is not in line with the real needs of the South”, in short of a good “plume”. for Northerners. Contacted by Repubblica, he continues to regret: “We didn’t even have time to discuss things with Salvini, seeing as they accelerated in the Chamber.” On fellow members of the League, such as the Honorable Simona Loizzo, who waved the Calabrian flag in the Montecitorio chamber, Mancuso reacts like this: “There are many foolish servants.” The fracture is deepening. The Northern League-Calabrian delegation in the Chamber, which includes the deputy group leader Domenico Furgiuele, seems to be holding the Capo’s line. But in the territories the party risks exploding.

In the article, “Repubblica.it” adds: «For months, precisely because of the preliminary tantrums about autonomy, in Calabria there has been talk of a possible stampede from the League, headed by Forza Italia. And now Mancuso does not rule out a possible farewell: “It is possible that they will kick me out, after what I said. But honestly, it’s not the first of my problems.” This is the climate.” According to Calabrian centre-right sources, 4-5 regional councilors out of the 6 members of the League are in agreement with Mancuso, that is, against the bill on differentiated autonomy approved the day before yesterday. In short, if Durigon fails to mend the rift, the party risks almost disappearing in the Regional Council. “Am I enthusiastic about this law? No. I don’t party”, admits Pietro Molinaro, another Lega councilor in the Calabria region. “As a Council we had voted on a document that asked for corrections and insights. I hope that the government will now be able to manage them.” Will there be moves from the League? “I don’t think so, I haven’t heard any rumors to that effect. Then in politics, never say never.”