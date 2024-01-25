Autonomy: Campania president De Luca announces the battle against the “traitors” of the South

The Senate he said yes to Autonomy. A first battle won by government and in particular from League. But if you read carefully the numbers of supporters of this initiative, the alleged “traitors” of the South they come from FdI and not from the Northern League. Last Tuesday – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – it ended like this at Palazzo Madama: as many as 45 southern senators (out of 110 “in favour”) voted for the “independence” demands, as the prime minister defined them, and as many as 28 are part of Fratelli d'Italia (there are only 4 Northern League members). And to think that Meloni, in 2017 on Libero, argued that “European technocrats, the ECB and financial speculators, would prefer to deal with small “Catalonia” from all over Europe. Two years earlier, in 2015, Meloni together with his “political father”, Fabio Rampelli, and the current undersecretary Edmondo Cirielli, proposed “abolish the Regions“to favor”the union of the territories as a function of common history”.

Who knows in front of the independence flags Venetian displayed in Parliament, what do the voters of the various ones think – continues Il Fatto Bongiorno, Lotito, Occhiuto, Musumeci, Sisto and of all the other representatives of the South who voted in favor of the law. He is ready to roll drums that promise war: the president of the Campania Region, Vincenzo DeLucawill announce a big one this morning mobilization which sounds like a call to arms. A count for the cause of the South, with an explicit formal notice of the centre-right parties and their elected representatives under the Garigliano line. “We are faced with a real counter-resurgence who betrays the South”, said De Luca before calling a press conference for today in his fort in the region at Palazzo Santa Lucia.

