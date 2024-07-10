Autonomy, Schlein attacks Meloni: “Never seen a self-styled ‘patriot’ split the country in two for a power deal”

“I have never seen a self-styled ‘patriot’ split the country in two for a power deal”. Attacking Giorgia Meloni on differentiated autonomy is the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, on the sidelines of a conference organized by the Democrats in the Senate, entitled “Premiership and autonomy: what price for women?”.



“Today is an important day because this morning the Regional Council of Emilia Romagna approved the questions on the referendum, in fact even the Regions in which we govern are moving to strengthen this battle against an Autonomy carried forward by a self-styled patriot”, continued the secretary of the Democratic Party.

“Differentiated autonomy splits this country in two and increases inequalities: it will be above all women and young people in the South who will pay for the increase in these inequalities. We cannot accept this. We want to defend national unity, we contest the idea, which is also harmful to the North, of 20 different energy policy systems, when we need a single European one to lower bills for both businesses and families”, he concluded.