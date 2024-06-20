“It will be a great growth opportunity for the South”

The governor of Calabria Roberto Occhiuto who expressed strong criticism of the differentiated autonomy reform approved today “the electoral program and the text of the law approved by the entire centre-right should be rereadit will be a great opportunity for growth for the South, to improve services for citizens, let’s think about the cultural assets and the unattainable heritage that the South holds and which will now finally be able to enhance it”. This was said by the vice prime minister and leader of the League Matteo Salvini speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the party for the 50th anniversary of Il Giornale. “Those who are capable have nothing to fear from autonomy” concluded Salvini.