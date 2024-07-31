Referendum, the goal of 500 thousand signatures to repeal differentiated autonomy has almost been reached

The goal of collecting 500 thousand signatures in support of the referendum to abolish Autonomy is near: yesterday evening the number of registrations has exceeded 310 thousand, equal to 62% of the necessary amount. Those responsible for the referendum campaign guarantee that the goal will be reached on Friday or, at the latest, on Saturday. In the meantime, the pace of support for the question, supported by the Cgil and all the opposition parties, except Azione, is very high. As reported by Corriere della Sera, yesterday it was Giovanni Maria Flick, former president of the Consulta, was also elected president of the promotion committee. Since July 26, when it was possible to sign online, the number of signatures has increased significantly.

Gianmauro Dellolio of the M5S protests against the Autonomy Bill. Renzi also commented: “The signature drive is flying […] If this referendum passes the quorum, things will look bad for the government. And early elections may not be a taboo”. Nicola Fratoianni, leader of Sinistra Italiana, notes the success of the campaign and considers it a signal: “The over three hundred thousand signatures collected in four days demonstrate that the government of the ‘Brothers of half of Italy’ and the ‘Lega dei ricco’ is far from the real priorities of Italians”.

The signature collection continues also in the squares and on the beaches. The campaign with the stalls is essential to motivate the citizens and for the next challenge: to have at least half plus one of the voters participate in the referendum. The campaign is going better than expected in Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Piedmont. In the South, the theme that works best is the risk of the gap between rich and less rich regions, while in the North the concern for the increase in bureaucracy to the detriment of business competitiveness prevails.