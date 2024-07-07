Rebus quorum on autonomy, the promoters focus on the South

After having submitted the referendum question against differentiated autonomy, Charles Calenda – the only one in the opposition not to have participated – raises the quorum alarm. He subtracts the votes received by the centre-left in the last European elections from those needed for the referendum and deduces that it would be necessary to “bring about thirteen million more Italians to vote”. And from the pages of National Daily emphasizes that “the referendum is suicide“.

But the promoters do not give up and are hoping in particular for a southern response. “The success of the progressive front in the southern constituency must be evaluated and that there is a very broad front against differentiated autonomy”, says the governor of Puglia Michael Emiliano. On Monday the Campania Regional Council will vote on the request to call an abrogative referendum on Calderoli bill. All the opposition parties have filed the referendum question in the Court of Cassation, except Azione (which had initially said it was ready to join the referendum battle) with Cgil, Uil and various acronyms representing civil society and environmentalism (from the Catholics of Acli to Anpi, Arci, Legambiente and Wwf). Will it be enough? The puzzle, from the beginning, has also agitated the parties involved in the front line of the “constitutional front”.

And now Calendar he puts the final nail in the coffin: “The referendum on autonomy launched by Landini and enthusiastically relaunched by all the opposition forces except Azione is wrong for pragmatic reasons. The right-wing votes will be consolidated with abstention. And if, as the promoters themselves deem probable, the quorum is not reached, Meloni will be able to legitimately argue that all the opposition trade union and political forces united are a minority in the country”, argues the leader of Azione. “The limit of the Italian version of the Popular Front from Renzi to Landini never produces a proposal, because it does not agree on anything”, the final thrust. Of a completely different opinion Emma Bonino who urges: “Let’s start by repealing differentiated autonomy and prevent this right from splitting the country, more than it already is”. There is “no other way to build a coalition between forces that are also very different from each other, if not to unite on concrete battles, beyond useless labels and overblown egos”, he teases. In Campania, President Vincenzo De Luca speaks of “a battle for the unity of Italy.

If they take away from the Campania 200 million euros in the national distribution fund for health, it’s not like we can fight for efficiency – he explains -. If, instead, “we have equal starting conditions, we are ready to challenge anyone and I can assure you that we are ahead of the Northern Regions too”. From the national assembly of Sinistra Italiana, the secretary Nicholas Fratoianni relaunches the challenge in a progressive key: “We need to work on building the alternative” and “it seems to me that unity against a right that is attacking the Constitution is already a formidable political program”. Well “the entry of the M5s into the European group” “The Left” is “another decisive step in anchoring the Movement in a political field of our country”.

To the minister Roberto Calderoli “those who are calling for the referendum really seem like the orchestra playing on the Titanic… I would have expected them to highlight alleged critical points, problems. Instead, no – he remarks in an interview -. Just one line to ask for the abolition of the law. And calling autonomy the ‘Italy split’ without taking the trouble to explain why. But haste can play bad tricks: they have presented a referendum to abolish a law that has not yet come into force: it will only be effective from 13 July”.

Castellucci: “Autonomy? Don’t take resources away from those who already have less”

“Catholics must return to politics: there is no idea of ​​reconstituting a Catholic party, the attempts made have ended in a soap bubble. However, there is the desire to bring into politics, that is, into work for the common good, the contribution that comes from faith”. This was stated in an interview with Repubblica, Erio Castellucci, Archbishop of Modena-Nonantola-Carpi And Vice President of the Italian Episcopal Conference for the North. For Castellucci “one of the problems that has characterized the history of the twentieth century is that of fraying democracy, letting it lose pieces, thinking that it is a structure that once acquired will never collapse, and instead, we saw it with fascism and Nazism, the desire for a strong man in power, the decline in participation, the superficial propaganda have slowly drained the blood from democracy”. Then he states: “When we intervene there are always those who say that these are invasions of the field, but if values ​​are touched it is necessary to give an opinion. There is attention on the premiership because they would like to avoid excessive emphasis on the leader. They want to avoid a strong man in power”. As for the reform on Autonomy he says: “The concept of Autonomy, which is in the Constitution, is not contested, but subsidiarity and solidarity must be kept in balance. We should avoid those who already have fewer resources from having even fewer”.