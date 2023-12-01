On the occasion of the ‘International Day of People with Disabilities’, which is celebrated on Sunday 3 December, Stellantis Autonomy publishes, on its social channels, a summary video of all the activities carried out during 2023 in the context of the ‘Stories to Tell #UnaMarciaInPiù’ format ‘. A note from the company reports this, specifying that created by the production company Wider Digital, the clip represents the most exciting moments experienced in magical places by the six disabled kids protagonists (with a large following on social channels), who faced adventures and challenges by putting highlight their strength and will. At their side, both in car transfers and in their undertakings, was Vanni Oddera, the champion of freestyle motocross and altruism – ambassador of Stellantis Autonomy – who since 2008 has been bringing smiles to hospitals with his Mototherapy.

Specifically, Laura Miola, ‘Influencer of positivity’, experienced the thrill of speed on the snow, Riccardo Aldighieri, ‘Disabled Trap’, put himself to the test by climbing a rock face. Instead, Alessio Carozza experienced the thrill of flying, while Andreea, author of ‘The Diary of a Rare Mother’, tried her hand at wakeboarding on Lake Como, in the company of her daughter Elena, suffering from an extremely rare neurodegenerative disease, of which it is the only case in Italy.

With the same determination Benedetta De Luca – gender & inclusion editor of The Wom – explored the seabed of the Strait of Messina complete with tanks, while the Paralympic motorbike rider Jacopo Gullà attempted an adrenaline-filled descent on a mountain bike among the rocks lava from Etna. Having an edge means precisely this: knowing how to face daily challenges with positivity and with the right means. And it is with the same spirit that the Stellantis Autonomy program proposes its mobility solutions, with the aim of allowing anyone with motor, sensory or intellectual limitations to experience the journey of life in total autonomy and freedom. As demonstrated by the ‘Stories to Tell’ video in which each location was reached on board different Stellantis group cars. Furthermore, traveling by car allowed Vanni Oddera to delve into the personal history of each guest and understand the importance of facing every obstacle with a smile.

Born in Italy in 1995 with the Fiat brand, today the Autonomy program is extended to all Stellantis brands. In particular, the program provides modified cars with driving and wheelchair transport devices suitable for different motor disabilities and offers competent assistance and dedicated commercial conditions for the purchase of a new car. Furthermore, in Italy there are 15 Mobility Centres, specialized structures where disabled people can find the necessary advice for obtaining the Special Driving Licence. The partnership with the main fitters in the sector is fundamental for the program.