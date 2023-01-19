Reforms autonomy closer to presidentialism: the point

The reforms on differentiated autonomy and presidentialism they put the turbo: al government summit which was held at Palazzo Chigi was established, executive sources report, of define the schedule on the status of Rome as the capital and on the presidential reform of the state.

Agreement in the government for the Preliminary green light to the differentiated autonomy bill “at forthcoming meetings of the Council of Ministers”. The approval should arrive at the end of a process that includes technical meetings, the first scheduled for Tuesday, and arrive at the first ok by February 12-13, the date of the Regionals in Lombardy, where the League he has been working on the project since 2017. In the executive seat it is a preliminary vote which should, Roberto Calderoli explained in recent days, be submitted to the opinion of the Conference of Regions and then return to cdm for final approval before arriving in Parliament.

The understanding came during a meeting between the president of the Georgia Council Melonsthe deputy premiers Antonio Tajani and Matthew Salviniand the ministers Calderoli, Elisabetta Casellati, Raffaele Fitto and Francesco Lollobrigida at Palazzo Chigi. During the meeting there was “great harmony, in line with the commitments undertaken with the Italians and defined in the coalition programme”, underlined Palazzo Chigi, in a note. “He called himself the technical and political path to arrive, in one of the forthcoming meetings of the Council of Ministers, with the preliminary approval of the bill on differentiated autonomy”, it was specified. “The table also decided to define the timetable on the status of Rome Capital and on the presidential reform of the state”, he added, citing the two reforms dear to the Brothers of Italy.

“The government’s objective is to keep the commitments made with the citizens in the shortest possible time, with the broadest involvement of the Parliament and of the political forces”, concluded by clearing away the fears of a lack of involvement of the Chamber in the draft League autonomy.

