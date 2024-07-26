Politically, the Berlusconi family would be behind the intransigent attitude of Forza Italia members. Marina and Pier Silvio, increasingly active in politics, want a moderate and liberal party that is also central to the political framework and that knows how to bang its fists on the table

He is no longer alone Roberto Occhiutopresident of Calabria, to oppose the regional autonomy of the Northern League minister for regional affairs Roberto Calderoli. In the Council of Ministers the leader of Forza Italia Antonio Tajani he fought back, saying that “we risk many small regional foreign policies” and asked Calderoli for a copy of the report accompanying the law. The situation is therefore getting complicated and while the opposition rejoices over the activation of the online platform for signatures for the abrogative referendum, the majority appears increasingly divided.

Technically, blue sources explain that the problem is the money for the infamous Lep, the essential levels of performance, which must be calculated in light of the expenditure. standard and no more historical because the latter is precisely what has created inequalities between North and South over the decades. The problem is that to achieve this goal, many, many funds are needed. Simply put, to give an example, we need to get to a regime where schools have the same opportunities and the same resources in Veneto as in Calabria.

And, Forza Italia always explains, given that in September if the Stability Pact is not changed (and it will not be changed with Georgia Meloni (in opposition to Ursula von der Leyen) Italy must pay approximately 10 billion to Brusselshow do you find the money? All this considering that there is a very difficult Budget Law to write for 2025 with the reconfirmation of the tax wedge cut of up to 35 thousand euros and with the League asking for Quota 41 pensions for everyone starting from January.

“Nobody has the money factory, the situation is complex and it will take a long time” underline sources from Fratelli d’Italia. In other words, regional autonomy remains a beautiful framework, but empty. Without resources and without money. And above all without certainties on the times of transfer of delegations from Rome to the regions. Even on delegations not The Pthey always explain from Forza Italia, a “balanced” system is needed, thus stopping Luca Zaia who has already requested 9 non-Lep delegations (a request which has so far gone completely unheard).

Politically, the family would be behind the uncompromising attitude of the Forza Italia members Berlusconi. Marina and Pier Silvio, increasingly active in politics, want a moderate and liberal party but also central to the political framework and that knows how bang your fists on the table. Exactly as Tajani is doing not only on autonomy, but also on the law for waiting lists in healthcare. In short, summer is increasingly hot for the majority.

