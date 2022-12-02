There winter season it is a delicate period for owners of electric carsbecause low temperatures can significantly affect theautonomy and on the recharging speed of the batteries used for traction in electric vehicles. We already know very well the effects of cold on starter batteries of our classic petrol or diesel cars: we have all had the experience of being left stranded on a cold winter morning because the engine does not want to start, due to the cue insufficient of a battery a little advanced in years.

So it’s easy to draw a parallel and understand what can happen when depends on the batteriesautonomy of the same car and the possibility of moving more or less far.

Autonomy of electric cars in winter

In winter L’range of electric cars decreases. There temperature of the cells in fact affects the physical characteristics ofelectrolyte of the batteries, which is liquid: lower or higher values ​​of 15 – 20°C optimal causes a decrease in the currents that are supplied or that pass through the cells, reducing autonomy and charge capacity.

Low temperatures reduce the range of the electric car

Also, if the temperature of the batteries is out of range 10°-30°C, not even the regenerative system can operate at full capacity, further reducing range.

Electric cars and cold

Electric cars and cold: Batteries work in a wide range of temperatures, but when it comes to load them especially in winter the environmental conditions can greatly reduce the useful window. Temperatures too high or too low reduce the charge capacityso it is advisable to bring the battery to a suitable temperature before starting to charge it.

Older type batteries, such as Lead-acid or Nickel-Cadmiumhave tighter tolerances than more modern lithium batteries.

The cold reduces the charge of electric car batteries

The best results are obtained in any case between 10°C and 30°Cespecially in the case of fast charging: considering nickel batteries, restricting the temperature range at which charging is carried out is necessary as the recombination capacity between oxygen and hydrogen (i.e. the chemical reaction caused by recharging) drastically decreases below 5°C. In these conditions the pressure in the battery can grow up to damage the cells, therefore when it is below zero the charge current must be limited to 0.1C.

BATTERY CHARGING TEMPERATURE DISCHARGE TEMPERATURE CHARGE COUNCIL Lead-Acid –20°C / 50°C –20°C / 50°C Charge at 0.3C or less if the temperature is below freezing. NiCd, NiMH 0°C / 45°C –20°C / 65°C Charge at 0.1C between – 18°C ​​and 0°C.

Charge at 0.3C between 0°C and 5°C. Li-ion 0°C / 45°C –20°C / 60°C Do not charge if the temperature is below freezing. Charge and discharge battery based on temperature

It should be noted that some nickel battery chargers they protect the battery in case of charge at low temperature, interpreting the low current absorption as a signal of full charge. The batteries at Lead-acid I am less sensitive to coldeven if their freezing causes irreversible damage, which will soon force their replacement.

Electric cars and cold, why is the autonomy lower?

The cold winter is the enemy of the range of electric cars. In winter, our electric car travels less km on a full tank. The modern ones lithium batteries can be subjected to rapid charging between 5°C and 45°C: at lower temperatures the current must be reduced and charging is not possible below zero, due to the reduced diffusion rates on the anode, which drastically reduce the flow of current. While charging the internal resistance of the cells causes a slight increase in temperature which partly compensates for the cold, but At low temperatures, the resistance of all battery types increasesconsiderably lengthening the recharging times and the energy required for the charge.

Electric car battery recharge time to 80% with charge capacity up to 50 kW

By charging a lithium battery in sub-zero temperatures, theanode undergoes a “plating” of lithium metal. This phenomenon is permanent and it cannot be deleted performing controlled charge and discharge cycles. Due to this phenomenon the battery becomes more fragile and exposed to mechanical failure in the event of vibrations.

Electric car battery recharge time to 80% with charge capacity over 50 kW

Obviously the chargers used for electric cars they prevent these phenomena, adjusting the charge current to the temperature of the battery pack. Furthermore, in the most advanced electric car models, the batteries are equipped with heating systems which keep the temperature in the range suitable for recharging.

Electric car battery temperature in winter

In order to use theelectric car in winter in all weather conditions it is essential to install cell temperature control systems, to keep the battery in the best temperature range for its efficiency.

In winter, the battery temperature control systems help to preserve autonomy

Cooling can be for air or liquidwhile the heating is entrusted to systems with heat pump or electrical resistance with in the case of ZOE whose heating takes place only when the car is charging. It goes without saying that these devices consume energy, therefore their usefulness is maximum when recharging, a little less when running, a condition in which it is necessary to identify the right compromise between autonomy and “health” of the battery pack.

Electric car advice and cold, how to increase autonomy during the winter

As you will have understoodelectric car in winter and cold weather necessity of more attention, especially in the management of autonomy. But to increase mileage and performance in the cold season there are some suggestions and precautions to keep in mind:

Recharge the electric car indoors

For what has been said, loading the car in a garage or shedwe keep the batteries protected from the coldavoiding the use of temperature control systems of the same, optimizing the recharging efficiency.

Another tip is to charge the car immediately at the end of a journey when the battery pack is hot.

Preheat the passenger compartment

Some electric cars allow you to warm up the cabin when the car is connected to the charging station, with a command that can be sent via theapp of the builder. In this way we will not consume the energy stored in the batteries to activate the heating system while driving, with obvious advantages for autonomy.

Adopt an intelligent driving style

How to recover the autonomy of the electric car in winter? This suggestion applies to any type of car, but even more so to a BEV. Carefully dose the accelerator, keep a safe distance and avoid excessive speeds it allows us to travel in safety, reducing the risks due to the pitfalls of the cold season. Furthermore, with an electric car, keeping the right safety distance helps us limit the use of the brakes in favor of regenerative brakingto the full advantage of autonomy.

A further expedient could be the activation of the ECO modewhich in addition to limiting consumption reduces the car’s performance, preventing skidding and slipping which is always possible due to the typical generous delivery of the electric motor at low revs.

Of course, let’s also remember to adopt a more relaxed driving style and avoid sudden accelerations.

Range of electric cars in winter, what happens in Norway?

Yet the Norwaywhich certainly does not enjoy a mild climate, is the first European country for the diffusion of electric vehiclesthanks also to the disbursement of massive incentives and concessions by the State and with the advantage of a mix of national electricity production coming mainly from renewable sources such as hydroelectric and wind power.

Electric car range test in Norway under the snow

The Norwegian Automobile Federation has carried out tests to verify theincidence of low temperatures on thedaily use of electric carsinvolving numerous models. For the test, a path of approx 500kmwhich included city streets, country roads, highways and mountain roads, with an average temperature of -2°Cto be covered until the battery is completely discharged.

The results proved a average drop in range of about 19% compared to the data declared by the manufacturers on the basis of the homologation cycle WLTP extensionwith values ​​between 10% less than the best car and 30% less than the one most penalized by the cold.

Electric car range test results in Norway under the snow

A was also made charging test under the same environmental conditions. The technology used in the batteries greatly influenced the result: while a sophisticated one Audi e-tron 55 quattro took only 27 minutes to go from 10 to 80% charge (with charging power up to 150 kW), the simplest Nissan Leaf And Renault Zoe they could not absorb more than 24 kW (against the possible 50 kW), taking about 70 minutes to reach the same percentage of charge.

