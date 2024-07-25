Ronzulli: “It does not reduce waiting lists immediately. It is a temporary measure”

The President of the Calabria Region Eyedof Forza Italia, asks the government for a moratorium in the implementation of the law on differentiated autonomy. ‘I have no prejudices. The Calderoli bill is not ‘splitting Italy’, it was improved thanks to FI, but the law needed to be further explored. There are matters, such as those not subject to the Lep, for which agreements could be made immediately.

On these issues, however, it is necessary a surplus of reflection to understand if there could be negative repercussions for the Southern Regions’, he states and asks to ‘avoid agreements with the Regions, even on non-Lep matters, until the historical expenditure is exceeded’.

Criticism from Forza Italia also to the law against the waiting lists in healthcare definitively approved yesterday. ‘I’m not happy. It doesn’t reduce waiting lists immediately. It’s a stopgap measure,’ says the vice president of the Senate Ronzullisenator of Fi, at Agorà Estate Rai Tre.