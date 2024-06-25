Meloni goes on the attack: “Irresponsible civil war tones from the opposition.” VIDEO

Autonomy reform: the prime minister Giorgia Meloni goes on the attack, publishing a video on his Instagram profile in which he accuses the opposition of using irresponsible “civil war” tones. “We are patriots who know which way the flag is flying and we work so that all citizens have the same rights. An M5s parliamentarian evoked Loreto for me and the left sends out proscription lists. I think that the violent ways of the left are a desperate defense of the status, quo a defense of the privilege that has guaranteed some to the detriment of the majority of Italians. We promised to change things and we will move forward without being intimidated, always in the interest of the nation”, stated Meloni.

“L’opposition uses irresponsible civil war tones because it has no arguments on the meritsI think that the violent tones used by the left on autonomy but also on all the other reforms are nothing but a desperate defense of the status quo” remarks the leader of Fdi. “The left is unleashed against all the reforms, they accuse us of every nefarious act. On taxation they said that we were friends of tax evaders, they tell us that we want to put the judiciary under politics but the reform no longer allows Parliament to elect the members of the CSM, so they are proven wrong. Regarding the premiership they accuse us of an authoritarian drift but Occhetto wanted it 30 years ago, in practice he was ahead of Schlein“, Meloni said on Facebook live.

“The most ridiculous thing is the opposition split over autonomy. They accuse us of wanting to split Italy but it is worth remembering some background facts: the idea of ​​granting more autonomy is not an invention of the centre-right and myself but a principle present in the Constitution with Title V, a reform launched in 2001 approved by a majority under the government of Amato, a left-wing government and confirmed by the Italians with the referendum”, stated Meloni. “We have, he underlined, identified a framework of rules to implement differentiated autonomy and we are doing so now because several regions have asked to follow up on that reform. Regions such as Lombardy and Veneto governed by the centre-right have done so and also held referendums, but Emilia Romagna, led by the PD, also did so in 2018. But many other regions have also asked for more autonomy such as Liguria but also Tuscany led by the PD, even De Luca’s Campania which today is tearing De Luca’s clothes. It is difficult to say that Elly Schlein did not agree with De Luca given that he nominated him in the elections. Bonaccini in 2018 defined autonomy as an opportunity”.

“There full implementation of autonomy will be defined in the coming years. If anyone has any objections, let them be credited without making a hypocritical campaign out of it. We have established under what conditions it is possible to give the regions more autonomy. We have included the Lep, because the disparities arise from the fact that no one has ever asked themselves the problem of establishing what the minimum levels must be guaranteed to avoid citizens of series A and B. The left didn’t realize this when it initiated the agreements with the regions. With our law, the processes for autonomy cannot be started without the Lep having first been established”, says Meloni again.