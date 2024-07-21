Nando Pagnoncelli explains that at the moment only 33% are sure of participating in the abrogative referendum

“Spacca-Italia” is the name of the opposition referendum campaign against regional autonomy. The key issue is whether the quorum of 50% of voters required for the consultation to be valid will be reached. Nando Pagnoncelli on the Corriere della Sera (below the article) explains that at the moment only 33% are sure to participate in the abrogative referendum. As was easy to imagine, the no to the reform is in the lead with 58%. In the South the greatest number of those against are due to fears for health and education.

Of a different opinion theNoto Institute Polls that on Republic underlines how 55% of Italians are currently intending to vote. And if this estimate is respected, the question has a good chance of being valid. 63% of southerners are against the Calderoli bill.



Nando Pagnoncelli’s article for the Corriere della Sera

The theme of strengthening the autonomies regional has been present in the political debate for at least thirty years. It has often been seen as a typical issue of the North of the country, with secessionist undertones impressed by the League. But it has also been an important issue for the center-left, with more federalist undertones. The center-left arrived in 2001 at a reform (in many ways problematic) that recognized the regions a broad autonomy. Last month the center-right approved the reform known as “differentiated autonomy” which establishes the procedures and methods through which the regions can request greater autonomy in the management of various matters (up to 23). With respect to this proposal, the debate has revealed deep divisions: the supporters, mainly from the center-right, believe that this reform will allow an improvement in services and increase the efficiency of spending; the critics, mainly from the center-left, think on the contrary that territorial inequalities will be amplified and the services of the less wealthy regions, mainly in the South, will worsen. The positions are more complex, here we have tried to summarize some of the basic arguments.

What do Italians think of this reform? First of all, it must be said that our fellow citizens know little about it: only 16% declare themselves adequately informed, while 29% have had the opportunity to hear some news and the remaining 55% have heard about it without knowing what it is about or are unaware of the topic. From a territorial point of view, no significant differences emerge, while the voters of the Democratic Party and of the other minor lists (in which there is a significant presence of left-wing voters and of the former third pole) show a level of knowledge of the topic appreciably higher than average.

Compared to the main positive evaluations of the reforma, 47% share the thesis that differentiated autonomy would allow residents to withhold taxes on their territory, making local administrators more responsible, while 41% agree with the statement that differentiated autonomy would produce savings for the entire regional system, since it would no longer be based on historical spending (which favors those who spend more), but would introduce a common reference standard. Those against these two theses are 28% and 30% respectively. Instead, regarding negative evaluations, 49% think that differentiated autonomy would disarticulate services and infrastructures that should instead maintain a single national dimension (such as healthcare, education, transport) while 50% believe that the reform would sanction, when it would not worsen, the profound economic, political and social differences that already exist between the regions. Disagreement with these two statements is 27% in both cases. Critical opinions on the autonomy proposal therefore prevail, albeit not in a disruptive manner.

It is interesting to note that in the South the electorate is more critical as expected (although not destructive), but that also in the North of the country there are significant doubts about the reform. And even with respect to political orientations the positions are not solid: certainly the opposition voters are decidedly critical, but percentages ranging from a quarter to over 40% share the positive aspects, while among the center-rightwhile strongly approving its positive aspects, the doubts, that is, the sharing of the negative aspects, are even stronger: over 40% with peaks of over 50% underline the risks implicit in the reform. In short, we can say that the doubts are on both sides, but they are more consistent among those who should support the reform.

The opposition has started collecting signatures for a referendum abrogative of the proposal. The issue that arises is that of participation: to be valid it must see the participation of 50% plus one of those entitled to vote. Today only a third seems to be determined to participate in the possible consultation, while 26% do not exclude it but are uncertain. With these numbers, in our experience, participation is still far from the threshold. Finally, if a vote were to be held, those who intend to reject the law would currently prevail: if we bring the data back to the valid votes (therefore excluding the undecided), 58% are in favor of repeal, 42% for confirmation.

It is certainly too early to say anything solid about the vote. referendum. For now we can say that attention on the issue is not growing compared to what was recorded last February and that doubts are widespread. And partly transversal. It seems necessary, for the government, to find more convincing arguments, also for the South, and above all, we believe, the identification of practicable and financially sustainable parameters that ensure uniformity across the territory.

