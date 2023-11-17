As published by Affaritaliani.it it is a very important document for understanding how Italy will change with differentiated autonomy





L’differentiated autonomy it is the historic battle of the League founded by Umberto Bossi and now led by Matteo Salvini. Now we’re here. The Minister for Regional Affairs and Autonomies Roberto Calderoli announced that yesterday evening “The second meeting of the control room for the identification of the essential levels of performance took place. Here I presented the outcome of the Committee’s work for the definition of the Lep, fundamental to continue our path of reducing the gaps between the different areas of the country. 753 pages which are the result of enormous work, divided into 70 overall meetings between plenaries and sub-groups, coordinated in just over 6 months by the wise guidance of Professor Cassese. This report, which has already been sent to all Ministries, as well as Regions, Provinces and Municipalities, will then be sent to Parliament and the Technical Commission for standard requirements, in order to proceed with the next steps”.

Affaritaliani.it in an absolute and exclusive preview, it publishes the report (and the attachments) for the identification of the essential performance levels (Lep) which are the key point of the federalist reform and the basis of differentiated autonomy which should become law with the green light of Parliament before the European elections of 9 June 2024. Minister Calderoli’s work has been long and in-depth and has now reached a decisive point. As published by Affaritaliani.it it is a very important document for understanding how Italy will change with differentiated autonomy.

