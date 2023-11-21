Calderoli: “Enriched bill text, oppositions listened to”





The Constitutional Affairs Commission of the Senate gave the green light to the text on Differentiated Autonomy by voting by majority for the mandate of the rapporteurs, Paolo Tosato (Lega) and Costanzo Della Porta (Fratelli d’Italia), who will report to the Chamber. They voted to 13 senators in favor, 7 against and one abstention.

Autonomy: Calderoli, enriched bill text, oppositions listened to – The Constitutional Affairs Committee of the Senate approved the bill on differentiated autonomy “thanks to long, very in-depth work which enriched the text”. Roberto Calderoli, Minister for Regional Affairs, said this at the end of the work of the first commission of the Senate which this afternoon gave the rapporteur the mandate to speak in the Chamber. “I believe that today there are clearer ideas on Autonomy and emerged from the discussions of the various groups”, he added. Calderoli said he was satisfied to have seen “an enlargement of the perimeter of the majority” thanks to the positive vote expressed by the Autonomy group and the abstention of Mariastella Gelmini (Action) who in her personal capacity announced her favorable opinion on the measure. “The majority of the amendments approved in the commission were presented by the opposition. It is clear that there has been listening, then there is someone’s prejudicial attitude”, he added. With the premiership, he concluded, “this is the implementation of the government program, which we do and declare, while someone instead declares and doesn’t do it”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

