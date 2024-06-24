Autonomy, Mattarella takes his time, he also wants to read the commas of this new law before signing it

The reform of Autonomy decided by the government Melons and became law last week, not even the prosecutor of Naples Nicola liked it Gratterithe prosecutor openly criticizes the law passed by Parliament and strongly supported by centre-right. “We need – says Gratteri to Corriere della Sera – a united and stronger Italy. Of autonomy we didn’t need it“. An example would be healthcare: “It should be nationalized – claims the prosecutor -. I’m just a country prosecutor, but if the Calabria is reduced to making people come doctors from Cubaif the lack of doctors had been known for ten years, why didn’t anyone intervene? We have all short memory“.

The text – continues Il Corriere – is now at Quirinale: the President of the Republic has 30 days for the examination and, filters from the Hill, he will take the necessary time for an accurate examination of a “complex” law, with “the same attention as for each provision”. Sergio Mattarella – explains the Quirinalist Marzio Breda in Il Corriere – had just enough time to see the bill on the differentiated autonomy, which one is I immediately heard a request to send it back to the Chambers, opposing his refusal to sign it. It is necessary, as happens with every provision (especially if it is very complex), a rigorous analysis down to the commas. For which to the legal offices of the Colle and to the head of state himself a few days cannot be enough. Translated: rather long times are expected for the examination of this reform.