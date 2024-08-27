Veneto, Autonomy “ready” for Christmas is just a “dream”

“On the issue of differentiated regional autonomy, the question is extremely simple: we in Forza Italia want rigorous respect for the law and the orders of the day that were voted in Parliament. I recall that the Calderoli Law has been profoundly modified thanks above all to our work in the Chamber”. He states this to Affaritaliani.it the national spokesperson of Forza Italia Raffaele Nevi speaking of regional autonomy given the push of the League in Veneto with stalls every weekend. “Now the Calderoli Law must be respected in its implementation without any rush and without there being measures or facts that tend to elude the law itself”.

The spokesman for the party led by Antonio Tajani underlines how “even the League is realizing that moderation is needed. In fact today the group leader in the Senate Romeo is slowing down on autonomy, a sign that even in the League there is a debate underway. Evidently they have realized that great attention is needed and above all national unity must be guaranteed in a total way, avoiding in any way the division of the country”.

“Attention and moderation – explains Nevi – both on Lep (essential levels of performance) and non-Lep subjects, respecting the letter of the law with great balance”. The timing? “It depends on how long it will take Minister Calderoli to organize the Lep but it is not only a question of timing but also of economic resources”. How much money is needed? “No one knows or can know, but certainly not a few”. In short, for the Venetian Lega members who would like autonomy by Christmas it is just a dream… “Absolutely yes and it is enough to read the words of Romeo, leader of the Lega”. As for the abrogative referendum of the opposition, Nevi explains: “We have nothing to do with it, it’s a left-wing thing. We voted for the law. We won’t go to vote in the referendum and the story ends there”, concludes the national spokesperson of Forza Italia.

