Emiliano challenges the autonomy law

The President of the Puglia Region, Michele Emiliano, has decided to challenge the law on differentiated autonomy before the Constitutional Court “for violation of the sphere of competence of the Regions, as provided for by art. 127, paragraph 2, of the Constitution”. This is what can be read in a note in which the governor explains that the decision is in addition “to the referendum initiatives already promoted by the Regions and by Italian citizens engaged in an extraordinary mobilization for the collection of signatures”. The Regional Council has entrusted the task to the lawyer Massimo Luciani, ‘one of the greatest Italian constitutionalists, and to the head of the regional legal office Rossana Lanza’.

AUTONOMY: PD PUGLIA MPS, ‘GOOD REGION’S CHALLENGE OF CALDEROLI LAW’

”The President of the Puglia Region Michele Emiliano did well to challenge the law on differentiated autonomy. The Calderoli measure, as we have said from the beginning, moves in the direction diametrically opposed to that traced by our Constitution. National unity, territorial solidarity, equality between citizens are fundamental principles of our Charter but the Calderoni law does not take them into account at all”. Thus in a joint note the Puglia deputies of the Democratic Party, Ubaldo Pagano, Claudio Stefanazzi and Marco Lacarra. “We are proud that this battle, which runs alongside the referendum campaign, started in Puglia and we are certain that both the Constitutional Court and the Italian people will be able to put things back in order and definitively archive a secessionist and fratricidal law.”, he concludes.