Interview with Alberto Stefani, deputy of the League, president of the bicameral commission for the implementation of federalism and regional secretary of the League in Veneto

“The Senate's green light to the autonomy law is expected in the next few hours. A historic result for the League and also for Veneto, the pioneer region of this federalist reform”. He states it ad Affaritaliani.it Alberto Stefani, deputy of the League, president of the bicameral commission for the implementation of federalism and regional secretary of the League in Veneto. “Then there will be the process of the Calderoli Law in the Chamber and we hope to get the final approval as soon as possible. The Senate shows that we have wasted time with the voting on the amendments and agendas. I cannot say this with absolute certainty but the 'ok final could arrive before the European elections”.

The opposition accuses you of wanting to split Italy, penalizing the South… “All the regions, for the first time, as reiterated by Minister Calderoli, will be able to have guarantees of efficiency and control (the LEP) that they did not have before, standards that must be guaranteed. And citizens will be able to evaluate their ruling class and how the latter spends the money, based on clear objectives. Anyone who says that this reform is splitting Italy either hasn't read it or is in bad faith.”

Then the State-regions agreements will begin. When will Veneto have autonomy? “Our region already has literature in this sense, it has already worked on the agreement in recent years and the process of dialogue with the government is already underway. It is too early to give a precise date, the priority now is to continue with the work parliamentarian to try to make it a reality as soon as possible. All efforts are going in this direction. The agreements with the regions will start immediately afterwards and in Veneto we have been ready for some time.”

And the allies? Is everything okay with Fratelli d'Italia and Forza Italia? “It is clear that autonomy is an issue that interests us Northern League members above all, but following the dialogue with the other majority parties we appreciated their loyalty. And this is demonstrated by the fact that the green light from the Senate will arrive as early as January 2024” . Aren't you afraid of the repeal referendum announced by the Pd and M5S? “We don't fear it at all. We will explain how well we have worked in Parliament by illustrating all the benefits of autonomy for citizens from North to South and we are absolutely calm.”

Stefani is also the deputy who filed the bill to abolish the two-term requirement for regional presidents. Will you move forward on this issue as a League? “Absolutely yes. For us Luca Zaia is an extraordinary resource with administrative skills that few have and therefore it is right that he can stand again in the regional elections in 2025. But the question of the third term is not a pro-Zaia rule but applies to all governors It is absurd that if a regional president has worked well he cannot stand for re-election after two terms. And in any case it is always the voters who decide. Standing for re-election does not mean being elected, the citizens always decide. As the League we will absolutely move forward with the proposal to abolish the two-term constraint and we are also ready for other parliamentary acts that push in this direction”.

