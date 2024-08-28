Autonomy, the Church: “We need a referendum, the South has understood what they want to do in the North”

New clash between the Church and the government on the reform of differentiated autonomy. This time, Francesco is attacking the rule dear to the League and approved by the entire majority Savinobishop of Cassano all’Ionio, deputy of Matteo Soups to the Italian Episcopal Conference (CEI). “The South – says Savino to La Repubblica – perceives the mortal danger. Not only will we have many Italies how many Regions, but there is even a risk of a Wild West among those poor ones“. According to Savino: “The few resources, and the arbitrariness with which they will be assigned, will trigger jealousy and therefore conflict. The fact that it was not desired to establish the criterion for determining the Lep (essential levels of performance) It doesn’t let you imagine anything good“.

Luca replies to Savino Zaiathe Northern League governor of the Veneto Region: “I am surprised and sorry, these are declarations – Zaia tells Il Corriere della Sera – based on a misleading and highly biased reading. What Savino said is not true: there will be no Wild West. It is important to understand whether this is an isolated opinion or a official position of the CEI. I observe acrimony and rancorand perhaps a certain contempt towards the administrators”. Zaia said he was available to put the CEI in contact with experts and scholars on the subject “to clarify any possible doubts”. According to the governor of Veneto “North and South are Siamese twins: if the South sinks, the North also sinks“.