Salvini, the bishops shoot at zero on Autonomy

The Italian bishops (all of them?) are shooting straight at the Autonomy, approved by Parliament and recognized in the Constitution. With all due respect, I absolutely disagree: Autonomy will bring efficiency, modernity, more services to citizens and less waste. What do you think of the bishops’ attacks?”.

Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the League Matteo Salvini stated this on social media, commenting on the interview with Repubblica by the vice president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, the bishop of Cassano allo Ionio, Francesco Savino, according to whom with the reform of differentiated autonomy “not only will we have as many Italies as there are Regions, but we also risk a Wild West among the poor ones”.