Autonomy, the consequences on public health. The alarming data

The government gave the first green light to the reform on Autonomies of the Regions. The center-right rejoices at the measure, but the oppositions are holding back. “The enthusiasm of League on the Calderoli bill approved by the Council of Ministers – he says Gelmini Of Action on Radio 24 – is out of place and only certifies that to the party of Salvini have allowed to plant a election flag on the eve of the vote in Lombardy. A spot that ends nothing. The problem is how to reformaddressing autonomy in this way means postponing it indefinitely”. Not only that, for Gelmini, former Forza Italia, “even assuming that the allies ensure the League a peaceful navigation of the bill Calderoli it will not be possible to talk about agreements with the regions before two years“. The comment by was also very harsh Carta bellotta of the Foundation Gimbe.

“The differentiated regionalism – explains Cartabellotta to La Stampa – will give the coup de grace to ours national health system. That in the greater autonomy demanded by the northern regions on “tariff systemreimbursement and co-payments, as well as in the management of supplementary health funds” sees around the corner a “further increase in inequalities“. The richer regions they will be able to draw on higher tax revenues than the poorest ones. The alarm was given yesterday by the governors of the south and the Order of Doctorstogether with the industry experts.

All against to the bill approved by the government, which threatens to accentuate the inequalities that need to be remedied in health care. They are already there today regions which they finance with own income a slice of health services offered to their clients. Even if 10% only exceed it Valle d’Aosta (13.8% of the total funding and the Liguria (10.4%). But the real difference is marked by the distribution system of the national health fund, which gives greater weight to the elderly population instead of social deprivation, it ends up benefit the regions more rich.

