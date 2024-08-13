Autonomy, here are all the reasons for the inadmissibility of the abrogative referendum according to Minister Calderoli

“While I am always in favor of referendums, having presented 30 or 40 in my life, I believe that the rules must always be applied”. This is what the Minister for Regional Affairs and Autonomies says Roberto Calderoliinterviewed by Affaritaliani.iton the referendum to repeal differentiated regional autonomy on which the opposition is focusing their political action. “Since the Constitutional Court declared the referendum to repeal the Fornero Law illegitimate because it was heterogeneous, that is, with too much content, and because it was a law linked to the public finance maneuver – explains the minister – for these reasons, since differentiated regional autonomy is complex and therefore heterogeneous and linked to the Budget Law, the abrogative referendum should not be admissible. Without prejudice to the fact that the Constitutional Court will obviously decide”.

Calderoli then adds: “Other reasons for the inadmissibility of the referendum question are linked to the constitutional obligation of the law with particular reference to Article 116 of the Constitution and again in the definition of the Lep (essential levels of performance) according to letter m of the second paragraph of Article 117 of the Charter but unimplemented for 23 years and repeatedly requested in its definition by the Constitutional Court itself. All this in addition to the obligation to implement Article 119 of the Constitution or fiscal federalism and ordinary and extraordinary equalization. Before talking about the referendum, let’s also wait for the floor to pass to Court of Cassation which will have to verify not only the number of valid signatures but also the relative accompanying of the electoral certificate of each citizen. That is, that five regional councils have deliberated the same referendum text, something that has not yet occurred. Once this phase is concluded, it will then be up to the Constitutional Court to decide on the admissibility of the referendum”, concludes Minister Calderoli.







