Autonomy, Calderoli: “The signatures for the referendum? Collected on the sofas…”

Roberto CauldronsMinister for Regional Affairs, takes stock of the Differentiated Autonomy, the measure launched by the government and which the opposition wants to abolish through a referendum. “Del referendum – Calderoli tells Il Corriere della Sera – I don’t care. The signatures have been collections on the platforms digital ones activated by the government. But for me this represents a breach of a Constitution that had established the number of signatures when they should have been collected on paper, not from the sofa. I fear that, – continues the member of the Northern League – whatever the result, you will have a fracture in the country. In any case. Granted and not at all granted that the referendum is held and the repeal passes, it would automatically become the referendum of the South against the North. Someone wants to take responsibility for split the country“I am totally against a clash of this kind, I truly believe that it is an outcome that is not convenient for anyone.”

Calderoli also addresses the issue of third term for governorsre-proposing the candidacy of Zaia in Veneto. “Forza Italia asks that the presidential candidate next year be Flavio Tosi? Asking it – Calderoli explains to Il Corriere – is legitimate, it is not an out of line proposal. It is a shame that Veneto is led by the League and must remain with the League. With a member of the League, not a former member of the League. The elections are a year away, and a year is a long one. Things could change. I am convinced that on the issue of the third term for governors, some further reflection should be made. Zaia is an ace on the territorywith a popular consensus that is approaching 80%. Why give it up?“. Then Calderoli returns to the Autonomy and the concerns of Tajani who said “we will keep watch“, the minister downplays: “His role of balancing the needs of the South and the North requires this attitude. The needs expressed are contained in the law, modified with amendments and orders of the day by Roberto Eyed and his party. I intend to fully keep the commitments made.”