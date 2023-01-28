“It is paradoxical that the other candidate to lead the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, who shoots buckshot against differentiated autonomy, was deputy governor of Emilia Romagna when the agreement was voted on by the regional council”

“When the president Stefano Bonaccini says yes to autonomy but no to that of Calderoli, I hope he follows Einaudi’s teaching: first you need to know, discuss and then deliberate”. With these words the minister for regional affairs and autonomy Robert Calderoliinterviewed by Affaritaliani.itreplies to today’s words of the president of the Emilia Romagna region and candidate for the secretariat of the Democratic Party who affirmed “yes to autonomy, but no to that of Calderoli”.

“The text has not yet arrived in the Council of Ministers and I hope that the Governor candidate for the secretariat of the Democratic Party wants to get to know each other first and discuss the decision. Precisely in order not to contradict Einaudi’s spirit. He affirms that the law must be examined by Parliament, but the implementation of differentiated regional autonomy, after the CDM, will go right to Parliament. And so this is exactly the path. The second condition set by Bonaccini is the definition of the Lep (essential levels of performance) and I remind Bonaccini that already in the Budget law it was decided that the definition of the Lep is made within 12 months, a fundamental requirement for the attribution of the various forms of autonomy”.

Calderoli continues: “The abandonment of historical expenditure and the definition of standard costs and needs are already foreseen in the implementation law as a sine qua non condition without which there cannot be the attribution of further forms and particular conditions of differentiated autonomy. And it is surprising to re-read the pre-agreement that Bonaccini had signed with the Gentiloni government, in which there was no trace of the Lep and the historical expenditure was exceeded within 6 years. And today the request for autonomy on education and health care which were instead contained in the pre-agreement signed by Bonaccini himself with Gentiloni is also called into question”.

“I can’t understand if the Bonaccini Governor of 2018 and the Bonaccini candidate secretary of the Democratic Party of 2023 are the same person. At least they say and subscribe to different things. But I keep everything, and paper sings. Lastly, it is also paradoxical that the other candidate for leadership of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, who shoots buckshot against differentiated autonomy and attacks Bonaccini on the matter, was deputy governor of Emilia Romagna when the agreement was voted on by the regional council. I have all the cards, I keep everything”, concludes Minister Calderoli.

