Autonomy, Calderoli: “Four Regions have already asked for the start of negotiations”

“For the determination of the THE P we will proceed with the various steps of the procedural implementation process governed by the law. As for the requests to start negotiations, to date the requests of the Veneto, Piedmont, Liguria and Lombardy Regions have already been sent to the Government”. This was reported by the Minister for Regional Affairs and Autonomies, Roberto Cauldronsduring a briefing on the differentiated autonomy bill in the Council of Ministers. “The law – the minister recalled according to the note from the Council of Ministers – defines the general principles for the attribution to the Regions of further forms and particular conditions of autonomy and the procedural methods for approving agreements between the State and a Region. The law makes a distinction between subjects and areas of LEP subjects (essential levels of performance) and subjects and areas of non-LEP subjects”.

Schlein: “Autonomy is a reform that also hurts the North”







“We are very happy that the collection has started to stop the differentiated autonomy, a law that splits the country in two, which instead needs to be mended in the inequalities that have increased between North and South, between the suburbs, between the internal areas and the cities”. Elly Schlein said this while speaking to the press at the Giffoni festival. “But it is a reform that also hurts the North – the PD secretary underlines – because it is absurd to imagine being able to have twenty different energy policies when a common, European one would be needed to be able to lower the bills of both businesses and families”.

Tajani: “Regions do not replace the State on exports”

“We must ensure that differentiated autonomy is well applied. Today we will also discuss it in the Council of Ministers, I will reiterate that, as far as foreign trade is concerned, there is a unitary national competence: we cannot think that the Regions replace the State. We need a national policy, exports constitute 40% of GDP. We cannot joke about this topic. We must be clear, also on the competences, which we do not want to be taken away from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs”. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and leader of Forza Italia Antonio Tajanispeaking to reporters at the House.