Autonomy, Attilio Fontana: a referendum on the Constitution is anomalous

“No, we are not at all concerned” about the referendum on differentiated autonomy proposed by the opposition and the unions. “However, we will ask, we will understand, we will try to see what they can ask for a referendum on because the merit of this reform lies in the Constitution and to believe that a referendum on the constitution can be requested seems quite anomalous to me, but whatever they propose is fine”. This was said by President of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana, on the sidelines of an event in Milan. “If these points arrive we will see what can be done and then the Calderoli law is only a procedural law that has added steps before Parliament to safeguard the figure and role of Parliament – he added -. Sincerely, they they had approved much more straightforward thingshasty, because the Bressa-Bonaccini agreement envisaged only one passage in Parliament, it did not talk about the Lep, so they should thank us because we improved the work they had done badly”, he concluded.

Autonomy, Fontana: the proposal has already begun, a letter is not needed

Regarding the requests of the Lombardy Region on differentiated autonomy, “we don’t have to start, the proposal has already begun, in the Calderoli law all the initiatives carried out up to now are safeguarded. At the time Maroni made a request iin which he asked for all 23 subjects, today obviously we will have to reduce them, we will meet in the next few days” with the government “and we will establish, but it is useless to make further requests because all the activities carried out, all the discussions that I had at the time with the various ministers who have succeeded each other, are absolutely still valid and the object of the continuation of this negotiation”. This was explained by the president of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana, on the sidelines of an event in Milan. To those who asked him if they will send a letter to the government, as first done by the president of Veneto Luca Zaia, Fontana responded: “There is no need to send a letter. The letter that counts is the one sent at the time by president Maroni, that’s where the process began, this law safeguards all the steps that have been taken up to now”, he concluded.