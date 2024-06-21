Now FdI advocates the abolition of the crime of “abuse of office” but forgets the march of 80,000 “white gloves” organized by the MSI in Rome in 1993





The regional system was approved in 1970 with the votes in Parliament of Christian Democrats, Socialists, Republicans, Social Democrats and Communists. Only Giorgio Almirante, historic Secretary of the MSI, opposed its establishment with strength and determination, prophesying that the Regions they would probably have become the place of formation of a deleterious, uncultured and very low-level political class, developing in the ravenous regional clientele based on corruption, vote-exchanging and power groups made up of the boss and the Magic Circle of servants and fixers which would have revolved around him (as the Voce Cosentina of 20 April 2024 says).

These days, Fratelli d’Italia (which in its symbol maintains the same Tricolor Flame as the MSI) enthusiastically approves Differentiated Autonomy, with which the Regions will further expand their powers and will be autonomous spending centers (absit iniuria verbis) : Who knows what he would say Almirante.

In the same historical context, the majority party (always Fratelli d’Italia which in its symbol maintains the same Tricolor Flame as the MSI), aligns itself with the supporters of the separation of the careers of magistrates and the creation of a High Disciplinary Court (in which it does not apply the separation of careers: an entirely guaranteeist aporia that reveals the real – punitive – reasons for the reform), and advocates the abolition of both the crime of “abuse of office” and the non-transferability of positions in local authorities for those who have been convicted of crimes against the Public Administration.

Yet, in December 1993, the MSI organized the march of 80,000 “white gloves” in Rome from Piazza della Repubblica to Piazza SS Apostoli, passing through Piazza Venezia, “to protest against the corruption that the investigations of the Milanese Prosecutor’s Office were revealing in the sick body of the Republic”.

As Gianfranco Alessandrini, one of the organizers, says, “We were at the end of ’92. Terrorism had been defeated, but in mid-February the Mani Pulite case broke out with prosecutor Di Pietro requesting and obtaining the arrest of Mario Chiesa, socialist president of Pio Hotel Trivulzio. And I, having left the CC of the MSI-DN, even as a simple citizen, after having carefully verified the complete extraneousness of my party, at every level, to the partition clique of the time, in seven days I elaborated my proposal, certainly provocative but with expectations of great media effect… I immediately instructed the advertising company GK of Petritoli to deliver to me as quickly as possible the white gloves symbolizing the political purity of the MSI Mani Pulite? Only we members of the MSI then are worthy of wearing white gloves!… Our march in support of Justice which was tearing the mask off the many corrupt people of the State was a triumph!”

In fact, at the outbreak of Tangentopolithe MSI conducted an energetic campaign against the Five-party and the so-called “regime thieves”, declaring open support for the public prosecutors and the Mani Pulite judges and presenting themselves with the slogan “Every vote a pickaxe” in the 1992 electoral campaign. The Lombard MSI even presented a motion to the Lombardy regional council in favor of the PM Antonio Di Pietro and his colleagues involved in the investigations into bribes. «We can say that the Mani Pulite investigation did not find bribes against a single party. And do you know what this party is? Giorgio Almirante’s social movement”. Antonio Di Pietro still responds like this to Myrta Merlino, presenter of L’Aria who brings up La7, recalling the Tangentopoli years.

In the same year 1992, on Sunday 19 July, the magistrate was murdered Paolo Borsellino, heroic Investigating Judge and then anti-mafia PM (the careers were not yet separated) and five escort agents. The same Paolo Borsellino who, as a teenager, joined the Giovane Italia, the student association of the MSI (which later became the Youth Front), and then, in 1959, as a university freshman, the FUAN (University Front of National Action) of Palermo , becoming its manager and member of the provincial executive.

Who knows what Borsellino would say about the current reforms.

Many current parliamentarians should remember all this Brothers of Italy such as Edmondo Cirielli who on 15 January 2014 presented a constitutional bill to abolish the Regions, Riccardo De Corato who supplied the Milan Prosecutor’s Office with complaints against corruption and malfeasance, Ignazio La Russa who led the pro Mani Pulite torchlight processions.

Of course they cannot and probably do not want to remember certain “new purchases” such as, for example, Alfredo Antoniozzi – former DC and former FI – convicted by the Court of Auditors for the “Affittopoli 2018” affair; or like Stefano Giovanni Maullu – former FI sentenced to 1 year and 6 months in prison by the Milan court for embezzlement which was then prescribed.

This is how history goes: we can go from the song of the Friends of the Wind “Loyalty to a land, loyalty to a love, are too big things” to that of Fiorella Mannoia “How to change so as not to die”.