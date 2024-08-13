“The Calderoli law affects education and public health, increasing inequalities in the country”

“I understand that they are scared by the number of signatures collected in a few days, but Calderoli should be more relaxed. Luckily he is not the one who decides and neither are we, but the Constitutional Court will decide between the end of January and the beginning of February by making its evaluations”. So Alexander Alfieriresponsible for reforms and PNRR of the PD secretariat, interviewed by Affaritaliani.itreplies to Minister Calderoli who spoke of valid reasons for the unconstitutionality of the referendum to repeal differentiated regional autonomy.

“Beyond the admissibility of the referendum question by the Constitutional Court, we are fighting this battle to raise public awareness of a botched reform that hurts both the North and the South by complicating the lives of entrepreneurs with more bureaucracy. Not only that, the Calderoli law affects education and public health, increasing inequalities in the country”, concludes Alfieri.

