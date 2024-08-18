FdI soars, Lega surpasses Forza Italia, sudden stop of the PD and leap of the M5S

THE’differentiated regional autonomy so dear to the League is safe. The abrogative referendum, if admitted by the Constitutional Court, it will not reach the quorum of 50% plus one of voters and therefore it will be null and void because the quorum will be missing. This is the result of the survey conducted for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01.

Only the 39.8% of Italians declare that they will go to vote in the abrogative referendum while they will not go to the polls 60.2% and therefore no quorum. Autonomy saved.

Among the parties, in voting intentions, Fratelli d’Italia jumps to almost 29% while Lega overtakes Forza Italia. Pd drops sharply to 23% and M5S rises sharply to 11%.