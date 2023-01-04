Autonomy, the protest of the mayors of the South reaches the Quirinale

There reform on autonomyon which the minister of the League is working Calderoliprovoked the reaction of 55 mayors of the Southern Italy. From Pozzallo to Agrigento, from Isola Capo Rizzuto to Matera, from Acquaviva delle Fonti to Terlizzi: the first citizens of municipalities in the Noon that from Monday, immediately after New Year’scoordinated to write to Sergio Mattarella. They are centre-right, centre-left, 5 Star and civic administrators. Headed paper of each Municipality, pec al Quirinal and a clear appeal: stop drawing of Roberto’s differentiated autonomy Calderoli. The mayors are asking for a meeting with Mattarella, at least those gathered around the network “South recovery” which has been coordinating for months to make weigh more the Mezzogiorno and its local administrations.

The point – continues Repubblica – is the progressive and constant reduction of fundsyear after year, who go into the coffers of the municipalities. “We are determined to promote joint action to overcome the historical gapsaffirming the value of national cohesion and proposing solutions starting from a comparison based on a more precise analysis of needs of ours territories“, explains in his letter Angelantonio Angarano, mayor of Bisceglie. The transversality of the southern administrations that see one concrete threat in the Northern League design they suggest the creation of an opposition ready to organize itself ea condition also the other centre-right parties: Brothers of Italy and Forza Italia.

Subscribe to the newsletter

